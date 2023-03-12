King's Lynn Purfleet Trust charity looking for runners and volunteers for Recipharm GEAR 10k run
Published: 06:05, 12 March 2023
A charity is looking for volunteers to help with the Recipharm GEAR 10k race on Sunday, April 30 in Lynn.
The Purfleet Trust , who support homeless people, are recruiting both runners and marshals to help on the day.
Those interested in either joining the Purfleet Pacers, with team T-shirts provided, or volunteering for the event can contact https://www.purfleettrust.org.uk/ or call 01553 767829 for further information.
