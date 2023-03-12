Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Purfleet Trust charity looking for runners and volunteers for Recipharm GEAR 10k run

By Jenny Beake
-
Published: 06:05, 12 March 2023

A charity is looking for volunteers to help with the Recipharm GEAR 10k race on Sunday, April 30 in Lynn.

The Purfleet Trust , who support homeless people, are recruiting both runners and marshals to help on the day.

Those interested in either joining the Purfleet Pacers, with team T-shirts provided, or volunteering for the event can contact https://www.purfleettrust.org.uk/ or call 01553 767829 for further information.

Helpers will be most welcome
The Purfleet Trust is a charitable organisation that helps homeless people
Volunteers are needed to help marshal the event
The Purfleet Trust is looking for volunteers and runners for this year's GEAR run
