A charity is looking for volunteers to help with the Recipharm GEAR 10k race on Sunday, April 30 in Lynn.

The Purfleet Trust , who support homeless people, are recruiting both runners and marshals to help on the day.

Those interested in either joining the Purfleet Pacers, with team T-shirts provided, or volunteering for the event can contact https://www.purfleettrust.org.uk/ or call 01553 767829 for further information.

