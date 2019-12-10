Charity lunch brings festive cheer to Gaywood

Civic and religious leaders were among the guests at a festive lunch organised for elderly residents of Gaywood.

Dozens of guests attended the annual Len Rush lunch at the Gaywood Churchrooms on Friday, including West Norfolk’s deputy mayor Margaret Wilkinson, her consort Sandra Collop, and Rev Robert Roberts of the London Road Methodist Church.

The event, traditionally staged on the first Friday of December, has now been a feature of the area’s festive calendar for around 30 years.

The annual Len Rush Christmas lunch. Pictured at the front are Deputy Mayor Margaret Wilkinson, Sandra Collop, Bob Pannell and Rev Robert Roberts.. (23550399)

Organised by the King’s Lynn General Charities, who also host the annual Shallow Lunch, the event is staged using funds raised from the sale of the house owned by the late Len Rush, who was the Queen’s pigeon keeper.

Trustee Bob Pannell said: “We had about 60 people attending and all had a wonderful time, as always.”

As well as a traditional festive lunch, guests enjoyed games and a raffle during the afternoon.

The annual Len Rush Christmas lunch.. (23550398)