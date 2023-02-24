The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, is hoping to raise crucial funds in a local swimming event tomorrow.

On Saturday, February 25, Priory Rotary’s Swimarathon will take place for the fourth time.

Swimmers raised more than £12,500 collectively for charities in 2022.

iStock image

Teams will be aiming to match or surpass this amount this year.

Money is being raised for local organisations including the 8:56 Foundation and Break, the East Anglian children’s homes charity.

Teams of six will aim to complete as many lengths as they can in 55 minutes of relay swimming.

8:56 Foundation are Lynn News' charity of the year

The teams are being divided into different categories, and medals for top performers will be received.

The Swimarathon’s key goal is to raise as much money as possible for charitable organisations.

Swimmers of all levels and ages are welcome to participate in this annual family event.

8:56 Foundation is Lynn News' charity of the year as voted by readers

It will take place from 12.15pm until 8.15pm at Alive St. James Pool, Lynn.

The event is organised by King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club.

It is supported by Alive Leisure and sponsored by Adrian Flux Insurance Services.

More information, including helpline details of organisations for those requiring immediate assistance, can be found at www.856foundation.org.uk

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk