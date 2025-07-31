A football match held in memory of a colleague has netted several thousands of pounds for a chosen charity.

Staff at Lynn’s MARS challenged colleagues at Slough to a match held on July 20 at Wisbech Town FC in memory of their workmate Stuart Godfrey.

Stuart died last year following a cancer diagnosis and the food company decided to hold a charity football match in his memory to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, which was a cause close to Stuart’s heart.

MARS Lynn versus colleagues at Slough in a charity match in memory of their colleague

The Godfrey Cup was organised by Liam Stockmeier, Ben Edgley and Chris Wells on behalf of Lynn MARS and raised more than £4,000 via a GoFundMe page and from the match day itself.

Chris said the event was a great success and something they hope to hold yearly to raise funds for the RBL.

“Wisbech Town FC were the best hosts and incredibly helpful organising the event,” said Chris, who thanked the club, colleagues at Slough for taking part and everyone who supported the event.

The Lynn team lost to Slough on the day but are looking forward to turning the tide in a rematch in the coming months.