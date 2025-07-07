Two company football teams will play against each other in honour of their ‘‘good friend’’ and colleague who died last year.

Stuart Godfrey, who worked for the Lynn food company MARS, was a lifelong supporter and season ticket holder for his local clubs, The Linnets and The Canaries.

He passed away from cancer in 2024, and all money raised from the match will be donated on behalf of a charity close to his heart.

MARS Kings Lynn ready for the ''Godfrey Cup'' on July 20th

Before his death, he also consistently supported the Royal British Legion, a charity that works to support serving and ex-serving military personnel.

The ‘‘Godfrey Cup’’ will take place in Stuart’s memory on Sunday, July 20, with all donations going to the Royal British Legion.

The two teams will consist of MARS Lynn and MARS Slough.

The match is at Wisbech Town football ground, and the minimum donation for spectators is £5.

A GoFundMe was set up by the team for anyone who wishes to donate but can not watch the match.

Reporting by Lola Hart