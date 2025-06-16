With summer temperatures increasing, a Lynn-based charity which supports the homeless has issued an appeal for essential items.

The Purfleet Trust has a list of summer essentials it hopes people can donate. Sun cream (factor 30 plus), caps and sun hats, sunglasses, light comfortable clothing and women’s underwear are items being requested.

Items can be dropped off at the charity’s base at Pathway House, Austin Fields, between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The Purfleet Trust at Lynn needs some summer essentials. Picture: Ian Burt

In its latest newsletter, the charity has said people experiencing homeless are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness as they can lack consistent shelter, showers and drinking water.