The 8:56 Foundation has organised a bingo session, to which all are welcome, and will take place at the Globe Bowling Club which is accessed through The Walks.

Doors open on Tuesday, December 6 at 7pm and the game starts at 7.45pm.

It will also help those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis by accepting donations such as biscuits, rice, pasta and tinned goods.

Philip and Rachel Yates wear the 8:56 Foundation merchandise on their family trip to Austria

Donations will then be delivered to Lynn's food bank, which accepts non-food items such as unopened toiletries and hygiene products.

The food bank has provided emergency food and support to those in need since it was established in 2011.

It has seen a 70% increase in the number of people it fed compared with last year and provided more than 1,500 three- day food parcels to children so far this year.

Nominations have been popular for the 8:56 Foundation for Lynn News charity of the year. (56667723)

The foundation would like to thank individuals and businesses who are sponsoring each round, including STS Carpets and Flooring, Sainsbury's, Discount Tyres, The Studio Hair Company and Peacehaven IT.

The foundation continues to spread its message across West Norfolk,and further afield. Supporter Phillip Yates represented the foundation with his 8:56 bobble hat on a recent family trip, sporting the foundation’s logo in Austria.

Working with local suppliers the foundation has created a range of exclusive merchandise.

The online shop can be accessed at www.856foundation.org.uk.