Guests got glammed up for the first anniversary ball of Lynn News' charity of the year, the 8:56 Foundation, held at the Duke's Head Hotel on Friday night.

The foundation raises awareness for men's mental health and was set up in memory of Lee Calton, who took his own life, and whose legacy continues through the foundation.

Transforming the ballroom into a vision of black and gold, the foundation celebrated its one- year anniversary by hosting a grand ball.

The Foundation's committee was joined by some 120 attendees as they celebrated the successes of the past year.

Guests were welcomed to the event, which was sponsored by Adrian Flux Insurance Services.

Tickets for the evening sold out in just five hours.

Event organisers Megan Thaxton, Jodie Buhlemann and Claire Calton, said: "We are overwhelmed with the support from local businesses and individuals who have continuously gone out of their way to help ensure the night was one to remember."

The evening began with some heartfelt speeches by the committee and presentation of the foundation's fundraiser of the year award which was won by the Chelmsford 8.

They are a group of Lynn lads who ran the Chelmsford Marathon in October last year and raised more than £8,000.

Matt Oakes, chairman of the foundation, said:" The winners epitomise everything the 8:56 stands for. "Friendship, togetherness, support and a big heart and this evening feels like the perfect time for us to honour that."

Th evening included a three-course meal, a toast to Lee Calton, the reason behind the foundation, and a cocktail hour which began at 8:56pm.

Guests danced the night away to music from local band Jessie’s Ghost and local DJ Sounds of Soulful House, as well as winning some incredible raffle prizes and auction items.

The night raised over £10,000 in total and will become an annual event, with a date for next year to be released imminently.

A post from the foundation's Facebook page said: "The work will continue for us, this is just another event to help raise money for and awareness of men’s mental health."