Lynn News' charity of the year, as voted by readers, the 8:56 Foundation, aims to raise awareness, increase the profile of support and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

By using sport as an aid the organisation want to encourage men to talk and reduce the risk of loneliness and isolation.

Trustee Lee Smith, professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University fills readers in with what the 8:56 Foundation have been up to and their plans in the future.

Nominations have been popular for the 8:56 Foundation for Lynn News charity of the year. (56667723)

Lee Smith said: "In just over two weeks, we will be recognising World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) on Saturday, September 10, in what will be its 19th year.

"It is estimated that some700-800,000 people a year take their life around the world, a staggering one every 45 seconds.

"As we also know, twice as many men than women take their own lives.

"For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more with suicidal thoughts.

"By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide.

"WSPD was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Summer Social to thank Supporters and Sponsers of the 8:56 Foundation at The Globe Bowls Club. King's Lynn. (58594790)

"On Saturday, September 10, each year focuses attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organisations, government, and the public, giving a single message that suicide can be prevented.

"Each year there is a theme for the day and this year it is creating hope through action and is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide.

"We can all let people know that should they be experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that there is someone that will take care of and support them, actions no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.

"We can all play a role in supporting those experiencing a suicidal crisis or those bereaved by suicide whether as a member of society, a relative, a friend, a colleague or as a person with lived experience and we can all encourage understanding about the issue.

"We can all create hope through action.

"The foundation collected a cheque from the Gayton SummerFest team last week, the event in July raised some £800.

"At the weekend, we were also at Pride, it was great to see such diversity being celebrated, it was great to meet so many people and we had many conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

"Our fourth Men’s Time event will be on Thursday, September 15, with our Jumpers For Goalposts five-a-side at Lynnsport between 7pm and 8pm.

"If you would like to book please see our website www.856Foundation.org.uk"