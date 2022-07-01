Lee Smith is professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin university and a trustee for the 8:56 Foundation which is Lynn News' charity of the year.

Here he explains some of the activities that the foundation have been involved with.

The 8:56 Foundation collaborates with and supports other local charities who work within our foundation’s aims.

This week we have purchased polo shirts and jackets for bereavement volunteers at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, who run a physical activity initiative to support clients of their bereavement services.

A spokesperson from Tapping House said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to the 8:56 Foundation who have very kindly donated the funds for us to purchase new polo shirts and jackets for our bereavement volunteers.

"Our bereavement volunteers run a group called Footsteps.

This is a walking group for people who are known to our bereavement services.

"We have two groups which meet once per month."

This Sunday, July 3 we are running our next Men’s Time event, footgolf, and

we look forward to updating you on this next week.