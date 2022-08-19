The 8:56 Foundation will be supporting Pride tomorrow and collaborating with Calm Warriors which holds mindful yoga classes for men.

Voted by readers as Lynn News charity of the year, the organisation arrange Men's Time events that aim to bring men together through social and sporting activities with an opportunity to discuss mental health issues.

James Brennock said: "Calm Warriors is a free yoga and mindfulness group to support men’s mental health and well-being.

James Brennock runs Calm Warriors, mindfulness yoga for men and is collaborating with Lynn News' charity of the year the 8:56 Foundation. Photo supplied

"Using yoga, pranayama which is the practise of breath regulation and mindfulness to relieve stress and calm the mind.

"I set this group up as there is no help out there, yoga and mindfulness has helped me through health and mental health difficulties.

"Calm Warriors is Saturdays at 10am at the Red Mount and we are looking to collaborate with local men's mental health advocates to support as we are all looking for the same goal.

"Come and give it a try. The benefits far out way feeling a little awkward for the first few minutes.

"Calm Warriors are currently looking for an indoor space to use throughout the winter, please get in touch if you are able to assist."

The 8:56 Foundation is the Lynn News charity of the year

Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56 Foundation said: "We will be supporting Pride this weekend, proceedings start with the Pride warm-up at 11am at Tuesday Market Place with the parade leaving the market the place at midday.

"You’ll find the 8:56 Foundation stall in The Walks along with live entertainment, Pride market, food and drink stalls, fun fair with the event finishing at 6pm."

Calm warriors is a free yoga and mindfulness group to support men’s mental health and well-being.

Using yoga, pranayama and mindfulness to relieve stress and calm the mind on Saturdays at 10am at the Red Mount.