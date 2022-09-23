Working with other mental health charities is an important aspect for the 8:56 Foundation.

Their website, for example, signposts users to helplines with the Samaritans, NHS Urgent Mental Health, SHOUT, a confidential text support service and the Young Minds text line.

One initiative that the 8:56 Foundation are supporting is with Norfolk and Waveney MIND who are launching their Pace of Mind project.

Chair of the 8:56 Foundation, Matt Oakes, said: “It’s a fantastic project to encourage people with low mood to get outside, get active and socialise.”

Pace of MIND Norfolk is a new two year running and walking initiative.

The scope of the project, funded by the NHS Charities Together Community Partnership Fund, is to set up friendly walking and running groups, to help people experiencing, or at risk of, poor mental health, particularly as a result of the impact of the pandemic.

The project aims to improve physical and mental health and to build resilience to stress and low mood.

The friendly walking and running groups take place in Lynn until December in green and blue spaces for people of all levels of fitness.

Exercising in nature is proven to have huge benefits to wellbeing and it’s a chance to explore and discover beautiful natural places locally.

There is an optional chance to chat with like-minded others over a cup of tea.

Norfolk and Waveney MIND are also offering forest-bathing sessions, which are a way of spending time in nature mindfully to boost relaxation and connection to life around.