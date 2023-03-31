Lynn-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers has opened a new lodge for bereaved military children and young people at Devon Cliffs Haven.

The charity officially opened its seventh Scotty lodge for bereaved Forces families on Wednesday.

Founder, Nikki Scott set up Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 following the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan.

She said: “As soon as I saw the positive impact a holiday had on my family, I wanted to provide breaks for other bereaved Forces families.

“Scotty’s now has seven holiday homes,which means more bereaved military families can have that much-needed break, spend some quality time together, have those really important conversations about their loved one and remember that it’s okay to smile. That’s what it’s all about.

The new lodge was unveiled in an opening ceremony attended by Nikki, the Palin family, who are supported by the charity, and representatives from Forces Support, who have generously funded the entire costs associated with the new lodge.

The ceremony involved the cutting of a ribbon and a celebration with cake, balloons and a special visit from Haven’s mascots.

Nikki added: “We are so grateful to Forces Support for their incredible generosity which enables us to make a difference to the lives of children and young people.”