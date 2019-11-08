Charity opens new shop in King's Lynn a year on from fire

A new Sue Ryder shop has been officially opened in Lynn today, just over a year after a fire gutted the charity's former premises on High Street.

The new shop at 12 Norfolk Street was opened this morning by employees and volunteers, while a queue of a dozen members of the public waited to find out what the store had to offer.

Allison Mann, centre director and palliative care nurse from Peterborough's Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said to the crowds: "Welcome, you've clearly missed the Sue Ryder shop."

The official opening of the new Sue Ryder charity shop on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. (21175701)

"Just to say thank you all very, very much because without you, we wouldn't be able to provide our service," she added.

The new store replaces the charity's previous shop which was destroyed by the fire in October 18, 2018.

Back in May, a spokesperson for the charity said the cause of the fire will likely never be known, as forensic investigations were "inconclusive".

The scene at the Sue Ryder shop in Lynn's High Street following the fire last year.

They added: "There is no evidence of negligence on the part of Sue Ryder."

Shop manager Jodie Smith, who also managed the High Street shop, said: "It's lovely to see all our customers here today.

"Every time I came into town, people were constantly asking me questions about the shop. It's lovely seeing them waiting for us to open."

The new shop, which is around four times the size of the previous one, offers a variety of second-hand clothing, books, homeware and white goods. The majority of items are priced at £3 or less.

Sue Ryder charity shop on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn. (21175708)

Jo Panks, Sue Ryder retail area manager, said: "Obviously when we burned down a year ago, it was devastating, and there was a huge amount of income lost for Sue Ryder.

"So we have been looking for a property and wanted to be in a lot quicker, but it's taken a year and we're really pleased as we can offer lots more stock as this is four times as big as the shop that burned down.

"We have had a Sue Ryder nurse opening the shop today so we don't forget why we do what we do – which is palliative, neurological and bereavement support."

Jo added: "The support we receive is vital, we obviously lost out for a year from a very successful shop."

Last year, a spokesperson said: "To give an idea of the impact of a loss of sales, a month's takings at a Sue Ryder shop of this size could pay for a hospice nurse for two months."

The Sue Ryder shop on Norfolk Street currently has eight volunteers, and they are now looking for more people to help out.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering, pop into the shop, which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, call Karen Shore on 07870 515662 or email voluntereast@suerydercare.org.