The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, has announced that its latest business supporter, Trundley Group, will soon reach new heights to raise money for the organisation.

In the UK, one in eight men will experience depression at some point in their lives, and in 2021, there is estimated to be one suicide every two hours, making it the leading cause of death for men under the age of 45.

According to a study by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), mental health issues are particularly prominent in the construction sector, with 30% of labourers experiencing work- related mental health problems.

Trundley has partnered with the 8:56 Foundation to raise funds and awareness for men's mental health

Tilney All Saints-based Trundley Group provides a range of architectural design, construction management, building construction, and plant hire services.

On May 20, a group of 25 Trundley Group staff and associates will climb Mount Snowdon in Wales to raise funds for the charitable organisation.

A Trundley representative said: “We are proud to announce we are partnering with the 8:56 Foundation, whose mission is to raise awareness about the challenges facing men’s mental health.”

The 8:56 Foundation are Lynn News' charity of the year

Visit www.856foundation.org.uk for further information.