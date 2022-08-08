An arts charity in Lynn, which has worked to promote the town’s St George's Guildhall, has decided to close – after criticising the local council’s “unrealistic” vision for the venue’s future.

Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) announced in a statement on Thursday it was closing after having “found it difficult to have a meaningful engagement with the council’s project” to refurbish the Guildhall.

The 600-year-old theatre, which Shakespeare himself is thought to have once performed at, has been earmarked by West Norfolk Council to receive more than £8m in government funds.

The council is also seeking some £3.2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) to help pay for the project, with the aim of transforming the venue into a globally-recognised destination for Shakespeare fans and attracting increased tourism to Lynn.

The refurbishments would create a space for Elizabethan plays, as well as music concerts, modern plays or events like weddings and provide an educational programme.

But SGT said that while the building – which is the country’s oldest working theatre – was in “urgent need of repair”, it did not agree with the direction the council was taking the project.

“Consultation by the council partnership has been limited and unsatisfactory in nature, culminating in a bid to the NLHF, which may not reflect the needs of the community users of the site,” said SGT.

“Most concerning has been the development of over-optimistic and unrealistic financial, operational and managerial plans for the site which SGT fears would not deliver a sustainable future.

“SGT’s exclusion from constructive discussion of these developments and the failure to draw upon its expertise in relevant areas has been a great disappointment.”

The trust added that the council’s decision to form a new charitable organisation to manage the Guildhall meant “it is clear that there can be no future operational role for SGT”.

The council did not directly respond to SGT’s statement, but Conservative deputy council leader Graham Middleton said the refurbishment plans “encapsulate all the things that people have said they want from the site, as well as things that will help ensure the site is financially sustainable into the future".

“I am particularly proud of the educational opportunities that will abound within the space and the range of business opportunities for many start-ups in creative industries that will become available," he added.

The council has now submitted a business case to the government with their plans on how to spend the money.

SGT founder and former chairman of trustees Ivor Rowlands said, however, that he was 'more confident than ever that there is very little local support' for the council's plans.

"The closure of SGT in opposition to the council's plans is the worst possible outcome for the future of the Guildhall, but was the only remaining option the Trustees were left with," Mr Rowlands added.

"The other options included handing over the management, intellectual property, goodwill and assets to the council; or allowing full visibility of the council's plans so that they could be properly scrutinised and endorsed by SGT. Both of these options were refused by the council."

Mr Rowlands said suggestions that a consultation involving the public had taken place were not correct.

"Our civic leaders are supposed to be working for the public good and yet are showing every sign that local people are being ignored," he said.

"Another such chance to make a momentous step forward for the benefit of Lynn's heritage, culture, economy and wellbeing may not come along for decades, and these people are in danger of squandering it for the sake of other interests."

