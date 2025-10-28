Excitement is building for an animal charity as it counts down the days until it is ready to move into its new premises.

Tilney All Saints-based RSPCA Eau Brink currently rents a charity shop on New Conduit Street in Lynn, where the independent charity raises the majority of its funding.

However, thanks to a generous legacy left to it, the charity has been able to buy an empty shop premises on Norfolk Street, which was previously The Entertainer.

RSPCA volunteer Ken Hood (left) will be running the shop, he is picured with branch manager Carl Saunders holding newly adopted dog Ruby

The premises also have a vacant flat, which Eau Brink plans on renting out within the next few months to raise even more money for the animal charity.

It is aiming to open the new charity shop, which has three times the floor space to display donated stock, on Friday, November 14.

Building works are currently taking place on its new premises, a Grade II-listed building which was once the shop for Taylor’s Seeds in 1855.

RSPCA Eau Brink has purchased its new charity shop on Norfolk Street in Lynn

The centre plans to commemorate the historic link in some way with a display in the new shop.

Eau Brink branch manager Carl Saunders said: “We want to make it good and a building that will last us for many decades.

“Our first shop in Lynn was at 27 Norfolk Street in the early 1980s. We are returning to where we belong.

“New Conduit Street served us very well for the past four years, but we are paying rent and service charges that we do not need to.”

The new shop has an upstairs flat which will be ready in a few months

Currently, the New Conduit Shop, where the charity has been for four years and makes 65% of its funding, receives lots of donations, but is lacking in space to display them.

The new store will also make life easier for those with a large amount of donations, with immediate access to the back of the store being opposite the Surrey Street Car Park.

Carl predicts that the charity will save around £2,000 a year on electricity costs, which can go directly to supporting animals that come into the charity’s care.

“The difference in expenditure is huge,” he said.

“It was a no-brainer. When we received the legacy, it was only right that we put that money into getting us a shop. It means that we can do so much more work at the rehoming centre.”

Last year, the charity rehomed a record amount of animals, with 519 pets finding their forever home.

Work is taking place inside the shop on Norfolk Street

“Everybody who volunteers with us is so passionate,” Carl added.

He said that Eau Brink wants to “bring people together” at the charity shop, which is currently looking for more volunteers.

They plan on hosting community events, including art exhibitions, fashion shows and more.

Volunteers at the charity shop can work in either a morning shift, lasting from 10am to 1pm, or during the afternoon from 1-4pm, choosing to do as many shifts as they want to per week.

“Every penny we earn in the shop goes straight back to the centre,” Carl added.

“It is being spent locally right here in Lynn and West Norfolk.”