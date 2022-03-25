A Lynn charity which helps people experiencing homelessness has been rewarded for their hard work during lockdown.

Supporters and sponsors attended the event as the Purfleet Trust received a blue plaque which was presented by Norfolk's vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson.

Michelle Harper and chief executive Paula Hall, received the plaque, which represents resilience particularly over the last two years during the pandemic.

The Purfleet Trust staff have been awarded the blue plaque. Pictured in front: Michelle Harper, Paula Hall Chief Executive, the Purfleet Trust, with The Vice Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE and supporters and sponsors. MLNF-22MF30266

Norfolk's Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Goddard, along with Ray Johnson chairman at the charity were also in attendance.

Paula said: "This award is very special and I want to thank you for all your incredible individual and collective contributions. Congratulations and well done Team Purfleet."

The Purfleet Trust is based at Pathway House, Austin Fields, in Lynn.

