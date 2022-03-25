Home   News   Article

King's Lynn charity receives blue plaque

By Jenny Beake
Published: 12:39, 25 March 2022
 | Updated: 12:39, 25 March 2022

A Lynn charity which helps people experiencing homelessness has been rewarded for their hard work during lockdown.

Supporters and sponsors attended the event as the Purfleet Trust received a blue plaque which was presented by Norfolk's vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson.

Michelle Harper and chief executive Paula Hall, received the plaque, which represents resilience particularly over the last two years during the pandemic.

The Purfleet Trust staff have been awarded the blue plaque. Pictured in front: Michelle Harper, Paula Hall Chief Executive, the Purfleet Trust, with The Vice Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE and supporters and sponsors. MLNF-22MF30266
Norfolk's Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Goddard, along with Ray Johnson chairman at the charity were also in attendance.

Paula said: "This award is very special and I want to thank you for all your incredible individual and collective contributions. Congratulations and well done Team Purfleet."

The Purfleet Trust is based at Pathway House, Austin Fields, in Lynn.

The Purfleet Trust staff have been awarded the blue plaque. Pictured LtoR: Norfolk Vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Goddard, Paula Hall, Chief Executive, Purfleet Trust. MLNF-22MF30260
The Purfleet Trust staff were awarded the blue plaque. Pictured Norfolk Vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE. MLNF-22MF30263
The Purfleet Trust Staff have been awarded the blue plaque. Pictured LtoR: Norfolk Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Goddard, Norfolk Vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE, Paula Hall, Chief Executive the Purfleet Trust, Ray Johnson Chairman, The Purfleet Trust. MLNF-22MF30265
The Purfleet Trust staff have been awarded the blue plaque. Pictured LtoR: Norfolk Vice-Lord Lieutenant Peter Wilson MBE, Ray Johnson Chairman, the Purfleet Trust, Paula Hall Chief Executive, the Purfleet Trust. MLNF-22MF30264
