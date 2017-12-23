Charity refers 120 contacts to services after abuse calls in Norfolk

A children’s charity referred more than 120 contacts to police and children’s services in Norfolk from members of the public concerned a child was being sexually abused over the last two years.

The NSPCC’s free and confidential helpline referred 127 calls and emails to local agencies in Norfolk during the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 periods.

John Cameron, head of helplines at the NSPCC said: “It is deeply worrying that so many children are potentially being exposed to such a devastating experience, but at the same time it also suggests that as a society we are much more alert to the risks and much more willing to come forward and share our concerns.

“Sexual abuse can do huge damage to a child’s life and left untreated will often haunt them long into adulthood.”

To ensure as many of these young people are getting the help they need the NSPCC has launched the ‘Light Up Christmas for Children’ appeal.

A child is sexually abused when they are forced or persuaded to take part in sexual activities. This doesn’t have to be physical contact and can happen online, for example through live streaming.

Sometimes the child won’t understand what’s happening to them is abuse or, in some cases, that it’s even wrong.

It is estimated that one in 20 children in the UK have experienced some kind of sexual abuse.

The NSPCC is calling for a UK government-commissioned, nationwide prevalence study on child abuse and neglect – sooner rather than later – so they can understand the true scale of this problem.

To support the NSPCC’s campaign all you have to do is make a small cash donation by sending a text message.

Text ‘NSPCC 4’ to 70744 to donate £4, or visit www.nspcc.org.uk.