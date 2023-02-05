8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk men’s mental health and wellbeing support organisation, is celebrating the success of its high-profile attendance at an event hosted by Norwich City.

The mental health awareness evening, at Carrow Road, was attended by more than 20 national and regional mental health organisations.

The event was headlined by sports commentator Simon Thomas as well as former player Darren Eadie, and Alan Neilson and Declan Rudd from Norwich City Academy, all of whom signed a shirt which is planned to be given away at a future fundraiser for the organisation.

The 8:56 Foundation stall at Norwich Football Club, Carrow Road

The foundation had one of the largest booths on the night and was filmed by news outlets including ITV News Anglia. As part of the #ItsTimetoTalk initiative, the latest messaging banner has been taken in by King’s Lynn Soccer Club, one of the largest sporting groups in West Norfolk.

The banner was presented by 8:56 Foundation member Philip Yates and was carried onto the pitch by the team, alongside Long Stratton Football Club at their recent game, held at Dersingham.

The foundation is continuously looking for new partners and clubs looking to display a banner or signage on their pitches visit www 856foundation.org.uk.

Shirt signing at Carrow Road

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News ? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk