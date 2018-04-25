Charity reveals thousands of Norfolk animal cruelty cases

More than 2,500 animal cruelty complaints were made to RSPCA officers in Norfolk last year, new figures from the charity show.

The data, released this week, shows an average of seven complaints are lodged across the county every day, more than both neighbouring Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

And officials say the charity is “stretched to the limits” to help animals in distress.

The figures, published in the charity’s annual cruelty statistics report showed a total of 2,588 complaints were made in Norfolk in 2017, ranking the county 21st out of 47 nationally.

Although more than half of the cases related to dogs, there were also more than 600 affecting cats and the charity took more than 40 horses into its care.

In one case, officers were alerted to a horse which was so lame from her overgrown hooves she struggled to move.

In another, a cat was left confined alone in a puppy crate by her owner for periods of up to a month at a time.

Kathryn Parfitt, the RSPCA’s chief inspector for Norfolk, said: “Our officers are still stretched to the limits as we try to help all the suffering, sick and dying animals in our county.

“Even though I have been with the RSPCA for a very long time now, I am still shocked and saddened by the awful incidents of cruelty which our officers are dealing with day in and day out.

“The job of an RSPCA officer can be tough and emotionally very draining, but being able to rescue an animal from horrific neglect or brutal cruelty and know they are going to be given a second chance thanks to the tireless work of our staff and volunteers is the reason we keep doing it.

“The work of the RSPCA family helps to transform the lives of thousands of animals in Norfolk each year and we are so grateful to the public who report cruelty to us and continue to support our vital work.”

If you are concerned about an animal’s welfare, you can call the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234999.