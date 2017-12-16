Charity’s plans for ‘behavioural change service’ in King’s Lynn

A social care and health charity is hoping to open a hub in Lynn to help adults who are affected by substance misuse.

Change grow live (CGL) submitted the plans for the behaviour change service on Railway Road to West Norfolk Council’s planning committee after the charity said it was awarded a contract by Norfolk County Council Public Health.

According to documents on West Norfolk Council’s planning portal, the service will “deliver a new integrated alcohol and drug behaviour change service, which includes treatment, recovery and community resilience for Norfolk adults aged 18 plus who are affected by substance misuse”.

CGL have submitted proposals for a change of use of 33 Railway Road to the new hub, incorporating a one-to-one room, group rooms, training rooms, IT suites, clinical room, breakout areas and an admin area.

In the design and access statement, a spokesman for CGL says: “We are proposing to use this building as a central hub for King’s Lynn residents, to deliver the integrated behaviour change service.

“The King’s Lynn hub will provide a range of clinical and therapeutic services, including recovery support to Norwich residents and their families who may be concerned and affected by drug and/or alcohol.”

Reducing the “negative effects and impact of substance misuse” is one of CGL’s key objectives, the statement goes on to say.

The CGL spokesman said the service has been designed to meet the needs of Lynn residents.

“The service will deliver services in line with the principles of the five ways to wellbeing: Connect, Be Active, Give, Take Notice and Keep Learning,” the statement adds.

The location of the premises, which is believed to have been used previously as a recruitment and training unit, was chosen with regard to factors including public transport, parking, accessibility, cost effectiveness and impact on neighbouring businesses and local residents, the spokesman said.

“We feel that this building is an ideal central point for the hub and will offer optimum access from all areas within King’s Lynn and the surrounding areas.”

Nationally, CGL are responsible for more than 320 places that deliver services similar to the one proposed.

It is anticipated that the service’s core opening times would be from 8am to 8pm on weekdays with provision on weekends.