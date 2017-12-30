Charity’s plea for the gifts West Norfolk residents don’t want

Charity officials have urged people in West Norfolk to give their unwanted Christmas gifts to them instead.

Barnardo’s, which has a shop in South Wootton, has appealed for people who received unsuitable seasonal gifts to donate them, so they can be sold on to raise funds.

Steve Mitchell, the charity’s area business manager, said: “Barnardo’s stores are dependent upon the public’s kind donations. Our profits go directly into our work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“If you receive a gift at Christmas that you know you won’t use then please think of Barnardo’s. Your unsuitable gift could be enjoyed by someone else whilst benefiting the children who need it most.”

Visit www.barnados.co.uk/shop for more details.