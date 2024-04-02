The charity set up in memory of a “beautiful, amazing and courageous” young woman is hosting a fundraising ball this month.

The Ebi Foundation was founded in 2022 after young Lynn resident Eboni Bunn passed away following a long battle with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic condition which affects the body’s nerves.

She was aged just 19, but despite her struggles, she always “lived life to the fullest”.

Eboni Bunn passed away in early 2022

Her brothers Luke and Ryan - along with help from mum Lisa Birch - have been spearheading the charity’s efforts.

On April 20, they are hosting a fundraising casino-themed masquerade ball at Lynn Town Hall - with borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson among the special guests.

They are looking for any businesses which would like to attend and support the event, helping to “provide valuable exposure” for the Ebi Foundation, as well as individuals who would like to go along.

Eboni with her brothers Luke and Ryan Bunn, who are spearheading The Ebi Foundation’s efforts

Lisa said: “We would be very grateful for all the help and assistance in getting this charity event off the ground.

“We are looking to hold an auction and a raffle. Can you provide us with an outstanding auction prize or a raffle prize for this event to help with our fundraising?

“We would be deeply grateful and so will all the families that your donation will help us support and make their memories last.”

The charity ball, which will start at 7pm, can see businesses pay £600 for a “corporate royal package”.

This will give them access to prime seating, eight tickets, personalised casino money worth £100, and complimentary bottles of champagne.

On the night there will be live singers, a band and DJ, casino tables, a delicious spread of food, and a complimentary drink on entry.

The Ebi Foundation aims to provide support to families who have children or young people with life-limiting illnesses like Eboni had.

Eboni was just 19 when she died in 2022 at home, surrounded by family after weeks of struggle.

She had several disabilities, which limited her movement and affected her health.

Her family raised money for Eboni to have an electric chair, which gave her the independence she craved growing up.

Even while her condition deteriorated, her ambition grew. She was able to take trips to the Niagra Falls in Canada and The White House in Washington before she passed away.

Th foundation has provided one woman with an electric wheelchair, and set up a power generator in the home of a brave young girl who is dependent on an oxygen supply.

Anybody interested in attending the Ebi Foundation’s charity ball can contact Lisa by phoning 07792 288295 or emailing lisabirch1302@gmail.com