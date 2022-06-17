A charity shop in Lynn's High Street is due for a re-fit in July and will temporarily close to the public.

The Cancer Research UK (CRUK) store is informing customers of their up-and-coming shop re-fit and re-opening celebration which has been on the premises since 1988.

The shop will be closing at 3pm on Friday, July 1 for a make-over and then re-open on Tuesday, July 12 at 10am.

Left to right: Vicky Sadler assistant manager and Kerry Allen, manager of Cancer Research UK on the High Street in Lynn dressed up when they were collecting for Stand up to Cancer week.

On this day there will be a reopening ceremony and ribbon cutting by Anita and Neal Durose and Bridget Wells.

Anita and Neal are the landoords at the White Hart pub in Lynn and have raised over £1300 for the charity through events such as shaving heads and karaoke nights.

Bridget has also picked CRUK as her charity of the year and is currently fundraising for the charity through book sales, craft fairs and car boot sales.

Vicky Sadler, assistant shop manager said; "We would like to thank all our customers, supporters and local businesses, especially the Nip and Growler, Mem's Kitchen and Edinburgh Woollen Mill for the continued support.

"We value all donations to the shop from our supporters and would ask that all donations are kept until after we re-open on Tuesday, July 12.

"We will temporarily stop taking donations in store from Saturday, June 25 in order to prepare for the refit.

"Please do not leave donations on the doorstep while the shop is closed."