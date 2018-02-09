Charity shop in West Norfolk reopens following break ins

A West Norfolk charity shop which stopped trading late last year following a series of burglaries and break ins has reopened to the public.

The Purfleet Trust has reopen their community shop, The Olive Branch, based at the Centre Point in Fairstead, to continue working to support homeless people in West Norfolk.

Volunteer Emma Brock said: “It is fantastic to be back again. We have received so much support already and we have had a lot of people popping in to say hello or to donate some goods.

“People can also stop by and have a cup of tea and a chat with us. They shop can also be used as a safe space for people to get together and either talk about their problems or just have a regular chat with someone.”

The shop sells second hand clothes, upcycled furniture, electorial items and household goods, among more.

Ms Brock said the charity shop is not only used to generate funds to help homeless people, but it can also be used as a “place to relax and chat” for members of the community.

She added: “I have anxiety and depression and we have people coming in here to talk through things. But, it is not just people coming in to talk through issues or concerns, it is also for the lady down the road who lost her husband and who just wants someone to talk to.

“It can also be used by someone who is just popping by and thought they would stop in for a quick cup of tea and a chat with some friends.”

Pictured above, volunteers Mary Slaughter, Emma Brock, Wendy Foster, Liz Rayner, Debbie Merrick at Fairstead charity shop’s reopening day.

