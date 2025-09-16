A Lynn-based charity which supports the homeless has launched a new, two-week campaign to help bolster its important services.

The Next Step campaign, which runs until the end of the month, is aimed at raising funds and awareness of The Purfleet Trust’s Health and Wellbeing Centre at Austin Fields.

The centre serves more than 600 people each year, providing homelessness interventions and long-term support with housing, food, employment, health and wellbeing support.

The Purfleet Trust at Lynn has launched a new two-week campaign. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson said: “Health inequalities are stark in West Norfolk - people experiencing homelessness face dramatically higher risks of heart disease and die significantly younger,” quoting figures of the average age of death being 45.4 for men and 43.2 for women.

The Next Step campaign aims to raise funds to support services such the centre’s on-site gym which provides accessible fitness classes, health advice and support.

In asking for support, the trust has said a £10 donation provides essentials like hot food, clean clothing or toiletries; £20 covers health and wellbeing services such as mental health support or practical fitness sessions; £30 funds a week of skills training or work-readiness support and £50 pays for a place on a four-week tenancy training course.

Larger donations of £100 will equip someone moving into their new home with essentials like furniture and homeware, while £250 supports someone with long-term wraparound care to help them into independence

“Purfleet’s Health and Wellbeing Centre has been transformed in recent years, thanks to our local community and local business partners. We are able to offer life changing support to those who need it most,” said Paula Hall, chief executive.

“With the support of the West Norfolk community, we can continue helping every client move towards health, wellbeing and a brighter future,” she added.

A dedicated donation page has been set up online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/purfleet-trust-next-step and businesses, individuals and organisations are being urged to show their support.

“Together, we can support people on their journey to better health and wellbeing,” the trust has said. Find out more at www.purfleettrust.org.uk/the-next-step