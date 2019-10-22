Charity to open new shop in King's Lynn a year on from devastating fire

A year on from the fire which gutted a charity shop in Lynn, officials have announced they will open a replacement store “three times” bigger next month.

Several fire crews were called to the major incident at the Sue Ryder shop on High Street, which was devastated by the blaze, on Thursday, October 18.

And now, a spokesperson for Sue Ryder said they are “excited” to confirm their new store will open at 12 Norfolk Street on the morning of Friday, November 8.

The scene at the Sue Ryder shop in Lynn's High Street this evening after the fire earlier today (4891704)

They said: “This store will replace the Sue Ryder shop on the High Street that was sadly affected by a fire.

“We have been fortunate enough to have acquired a unit three times the size of our previous shop unit, meaning we will now be able to sell a much wider variety of high quality second hand clothing, books, homewares and more.

“With all items on sale for £3 or less, we’re keeping the low prices of our previous shop, and as with all Sue Ryder shops, proceeds will help fund Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

“Further details about the new store, including an opening time, and employment and volunteering opportunities, will be shared shortly, and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new in November.”

Back in May, Sue Ryder officials said the cause of the blaze will never be known.

They told the Lynn News: “The cause of the fire remains unknown as forensic investigations were inconclusive.

“There is no evidence of negligence on the part of Sue Ryder.”

The fire broke out during trading hours on October 18, and it was prevented from spreading to neighbouring buildings, some of which suffered slight damage.

At the time, a Sue Ryder spokesperson said: “To give an idea of the impact of a loss of sales, a month’s takings at a Sue Ryder shop of this size could pay for a hospice nurse for two months.”