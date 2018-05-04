Charlotte raises £1,800 for West Norfolk Mind

A West Norfolk Mind volunteer who is working to increase awareness of mental health and suicide has raised £1,800 for the worthy cause.

Charlotte Underwood, 22, from Lynn, organised a charity ball at Lynn town hall on Thursday, where suicide survivors gathered to share inspirational speeches.

Mrs Underwood was 18-years-old when her father, Stephen Fox, took his own life and she began writing about her suffering as a method of controlling her grief.

She has shared her personal account of her father’s suicide in an e-book, After Suicide, in hopes it will support someone else who is going through a tough time.

“I wanted to use my story to help others learn about suicide and also know what it is like to be a survivor,” said Ms Underwood.

“I also wanted to give people help and support and let them know they are not alone. The biggest take away point of the book is that everyone will grieve differently.”

Volunteer co-ordinator for West Norfolk Mind, Zena Penty said: “Charlotte is very passionate about raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and has worked tirelessly to make this event a success.

“It was a fantastic evening and I would like to thank her and all the prize donors for their support.”

For more information on fundraising or volunteering for West Norfolk Mind contact Zena Penty on 01485 5872707 or for services information call 01553 776966.

Pictured above, Eddie WestBurnham and Charlotte Underwood with organisers of the charity ball at Lynn town hall. MLNF18MF040127