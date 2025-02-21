How much do you know about one of the oldest fairs in the world which sits right on your doorstep?

Whether it is the excitement of the rides, hot sugary doughnuts or all of the bright lights, we take a look back at the history of Lynn’s Mart and how it has developed into what it is today.

In the beginning, there were charters…

Many gathered at the market place for the 1987 Mart. Picture: True's Yard

If you are a Lynn resident, the mart might be something you have many fond memories of, but you may not have known that its story dates all the way back to the 13th century when the town was still called Bishop’s Lynn and King John granted a charter.

The agreement exempted residents from certain tolls and taxes so they could keep some revenue for themselves rather than having to pay it to the King, this included levies for setting up stalls at fairs and markets.

According to some historians, by the time the young King Henry III came along in 1216, he removed these rights to punish some Lynn men who joined rebellious barons that were then defeated in a battle near Littleport.

However, it was later given back to the town in 1223 after a group was sent to the monarch to apologise.

During this time, the rights of residents were also extended, giving Lynn the ability to elect its own Mayor and permission for foreign merchants to sell their products at the fair.

When the notorious King Henry VIII renamed the town King's Lynn or Lynn Regis in 1537, he also granted two yearly fairs and two weekly markets to take place, one being in February on Norfolk Street - which later became the mart - and another in August.

Funfairs became a huge pull during the early 1900s. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Avoid it like the plague!

During 1540, there were no fairs held in the newly named town because of an outbreak of the plague that hit the area.

An act brought about by parliament the following year abolished both events because they were said to be causing too much economic damage to others.

By the 1560s the February mart was back up and running thanks to legislation from the previous year which was granted after some petitioners took it to the Crown, however, the August fair did not return.

Towards the end of the century, the mart was finally moved to the Tuesday Market Place where it remains today because of overcrowding and further strikes of the black death.

An estimated 10% of Lynn’s population of 6,000 lost their lives to the disease from 1597 to 1598, with more than 200 bodies placed in the St James’ Burial Ground - now St James’ Park.

But this was just the beginning of the drama as it seems the town spent much of its time up until 1666 cancelling and reopening the mart due to the outbreaks.

However, one major historic event still did not stop Lynn residents from having their fun.

The First English Civil War started in 1642 between royalists and parliamentarians, dividing communities and disrupting the way the country was run.

Stalls lining the streets during the 1908 Mart. Picture: True's Yard

Despite this, records show that Lynn’s Mart continued through it until it was cancelled in February 1646 because of - surprise surprise - another outbreak of the plague.

It is believed that by 1666 the plague died off, with some saying the Great Fire of London destroyed many rat-infested areas and others saying it was the harsh winter that killed off a lot of the disease-carrying vermin.

Scream if you want to go faster!

The Queen visited the mart in 1955 with the Queen Mother. Picture: Future4Fairgrounds

When we fast forward to the Victorian era, fairgrounds were a huge business pull.

Performers and travelling showmen would come from far and wide to the Tuesday Market Place, and as they battled for trade, bigger, brighter and faster attractions were needed in order to compete.

This is where engineer and inventor Frederick Savage stepped in.

The Hevingham-born man came to Lynn in 1848 where he designed a variety of colourful merry-go-rounds, switchbacks and show engines.

Following the rising popularity of his rides at the mart, he was able to take his creations nationwide, exporting them from his factory, the St Nicholas Ironworks.

He later became so successful that a statue of him, which still stands today, was erected at Guanock Terrace in 1892.

Frederick Savage moved to Lynn in 1948. Picture: Lynn Museum

Many argue that he was a major pioneer in the field and was the chief innovator in the field of steam-powered fairground machinery.

A fair fit for a queen.

Over the years, the Mart has had many royal visitors, one of which being the late Queen Elizabeth II who came in 1955 with the Queen Mother.

It was the year of her coronation and the members of the Gray’s Fun Fair invited them to attend during one of their stays in Sandringham.

The pair braved the bitter weather, met the team and even had a cup of tea in the living van of one of the leading showmen Herbert Gray.

“Coronavirus has made life so difficult”

In January 2021 it was announced by organisers that the mart would not go ahead due to Covid restrictions.

At the time, Charles Barwick, the now former chairman of the Showman’s Guild of Norwich and Eastern Counties section, said: "This is a terrible blow for all our operators, not only because of the impact on their livelihood but also because the Mart represents the start of our season before operators head off to different parts of the country.

"It has always been a significant and colourful occasion, supported by the local community, with the great and good going on the rides for the opening, and then our children's days, and special day for children with additional needs.

Savage's rides were seen as very innovative. Picture: Lynn Museum

"We are gutted that we won't be there to provide some colour and entertainment to the people of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, but hopefully, when things return to some sort of normality, we will return next year."

In the same year, Colleen Roper, from Rainbow Park Amusements in Hunstanton, wrote to the Queen to tell her about how lockdown has affected the industry.

A lady in waiting replied in a letter that read: “Her majesty is sorry that the coronavirus has made life so difficult for everyone this year.

A statue of Frederick still stands on Guanock Terrace. Picture: Google Maps

“The Queen hopes that better times will lie ahead for us all in 2021.”

Lynn Mart reopened again in February 2022 and crowds of people flocked to support its opening ceremony.

A 21st century fair

A procession of dignitaries, guests, cadets and showmen’s guild members paraded to the Tuesday Market Place for this year’s opening ceremony last Friday.

You could certainly see the difference from decades ago as the 2025 mart was said to be a “21st century fair” with modern rides which had “more moves than John Travolta”.

It was the 818th event and West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland welcomed all saying how important it was to uphold tradition.

Dignitaries parading through the streets for the 2025 mart. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson for Future4Fairgrounds, a group set up by six women to raise awareness of the showmen industry, told the Lynn News how excited their families and the public were for the opening.

"With 818 years of heritage, tradition and culture it is certainly something to be proud of and long may it continue.”

This years event saw many enjoy the opening ceremony. Picture: Ian Burt

Farrar's Gallopers photographed in 1927. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

Waddington Steam Yachts staff at The Mart in 1922. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

Thurston's Scenic in 1920. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

The Mart in around 1930. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

The Mart around 1905. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

The Duke of York, Prince George, standing next to a steam traction engine. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

The opening of The Mart in 1907. Courtesy of The University of Sheffield Library, National Fairground & Circus Archive

