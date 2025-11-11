A veteran has told the story of how he was saved by a homeless woman who spoke to him moments before he tried to take his own life.

Mike Taylor, who served in the British Army for more than 18 years, marked Remembrance by urging those with PTSD to seek help by sharing his own experience with suicidal thoughts.

Back in October 2021, Mr Taylor, aged 60, from Lynn, was struggling with “unbearable” PTSD, having served in the Gulf War and completed three tours in the former Yugoslavia.

Lynn veteran Mike Taylor has spoken out about his mental health issues

He took a train to London with the intention of ending his life. However, he later encountered a homeless woman who noticed his distress, and the experience changed his mind.

“I went home and was referred to the local mental health team, who eventually connected me with a veteran service provided by St Andrew’s Healthcare with the NHS,” he said.

The following month, he started working with the charity, which is part of Op Courage, an NHS mental health support service for veterans.

“Once I started treatment, hours turned into days, and days into weeks,” Mr Taylor said.

“Every moment of this journey made me feel stronger and more hopeful.

“I had some very, very dark days, but now my life is full of light.”

Mr Taylor said the charity saved his life and is telling others to get help for their “invisible wounds”.

“Remembrance Day marks the end of the First World War and honours those who died in the line of duty,” he added.

“But we must also remember those still with us, those who may be silently struggling with everyday life.”

Sam Cooper-Evans, associate clinical director for St Andrew’s Healthcare’s outpatients clinic, said: “The debt of gratitude we owe to those who’ve risked everything in service to their country is profound.

“Mental ill health can affect anyone, but veterans face experiences that few others will ever encounter or understand.”

He said that often veterans face struggles with everyday tasks such as answering the door, and others are particularly triggered by bonfire night.

“The loud and unpredictable nature of fireworks may evoke traumatic memories, particularly for those who have experienced conflict or been exposed to explosions in the past,” Mr Cooper-Evans added.

The veteran is now urging others to seek help for their traumas

“Unless you have been directly impacted, or know someone who has served, many of these issues go unnoticed, but we know there are many, many people out there who are suffering.

“That’s why our partnership with the NHS is so vital. At the heart of Op Courage is a simple but powerful mission to help veterans live healthy, hopeful lives.”

Those wanting to get in touch can call 0300 034 9991 or email mevs.mhm@nhs.net

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

If you want to talk to someone confidentially, click here.