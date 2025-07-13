Two West Norfolk institutions have joined forces with the launch of a brand-new beer.

Lynn Brewery has teamed up with Grimston Cricket Club to unveil Grimston Gold, a light, refreshing ale crafted to reflect the joy of a summer’s afternoon spent watching cricket in the Norfolk countryside.

Brewed specially for the occasion, Grimston Gold has been designed to suit both players and spectators, offering a crisp, easy-drinking experience that embodies the relaxed, sociable spirit of grassroots cricket.

Grimston Gold is now on offer at Grimston Cricket Club.

Head brewer Jason Harper said the new ale aims to capture “the spirit of cricket at Grimston — relaxed, sociable, and all about positive energy”.

The partnership celebrates not only the exceptional growth of Grimston Cricket Club in recent years but also the strong sense of community that surrounds it.

Lynn Brewery, known for its small-batch, high-quality craft beers, says the launch of Grimston Gold is a tribute to the club’s achievements and its supporters.

“We wanted to create something truly special,” said Harper, “a beer that honours the resurgence of local cricket and the community who make it all possible.”

The picturesque surroundings of Grimston Cricket Club.

Grimston Cricket Club chairman Tim Tilbrook welcomed the collaboration with enthusiasm.

“We’re thrilled to see our club celebrated in this way,” Tilbrook said.

“It’s a great tribute to our growth, and we can’t wait to see supporters enjoying Grimston Gold on matchdays.”

The ale will be served at the club bar throughout the summer season, perfectly timed for sun-soaked weekends.

With bat on ball, the sun shining and a pint of Grimston Gold in hand, there’s no better way to toast the summer and the enduring charm of village cricket.