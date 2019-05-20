A mum-and-daughter team who run The Crossways pub in Lynn are delighted with how it has become a friendly focal point at the heart of the community since taking it over a year ago.

Joint tenants Carole Howard, who is the chef, and her daughter Toni Negus, the licensee, faced several challenges when they became landlords at the Vallingers Road hostelry.

Not least was the fact that the pub had been closed for six months prior to them taking up the reins. Said Toni: "It meant that we had a lot of work to do to build up the business and our customers.

The Crossways pub celebrates its first anniversary under new management. Pictured, from left, are Carole Howard, Jordan Tubby, Toni Negus, landlady, and Joe Bowman. (10388578)

"However, since we reopened the pub in March last year, it has become a friendly, family pub and we feel that we have integrated well with community. Our customers are some of the nicest people I have ever met and I absolutely love it here.

"We hold fundraising quizzes once a month and all the money goes to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. We also have live music every Saturday night, an open mic night on the first Friday of every month and regular jam sessions. The next open mic night will be on June 7.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved since we have been here."

All the food on the menu is home-cooked by Carole, who prepares Sunday roasts, fish and chips every Friday and a light menu at lunchtimes, serving items such as burgers and sandwiches.

When they first opened the pub, Toni redecorated the interior and this summer they are looking to freshen up the outside of the building.

The Crossways can be contacted on 01553 349070 and details of forthcoming events are posted on its Facebook page.