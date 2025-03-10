A small West Norfolk brewery has bagged a big win in a countywide competition.

Lynn Ferry Bitter, brewed by North Wootton-based Lynn Brewery, has been crowned Champion Bottle Conditioned Beer of Norfolk in the annual competition organised by the Norfolk branches of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The 4.1% session bitter was described by the judges as having a “peachy, toffee aroma that follows through into the initial taste. Hoppiness and soft yeastiness add depth with a long, lingering sweetish finale”.

The award-winning Lynn Ferry Bitter

The bitter triumphed over the other 65 entries. The beer has been consistently recognised, winning its class in the 2023 competition before coming fourth in the national Champion Bottled Beer of Britain (CBBOB) competition in 2024.

It is also a finalist in the East Anglia/East Central round of this year’s CBBOB to be held at the Biggleswade Beer Festival on May 9.

Jason and Claire from the brewery said: “We at Lynn Brewery are honoured that our Lynn Ferry Bitter has been recognised as overall winner of the Champion Bottled Conditioned Beer of Norfolk 2025, and also winner of the session bitter category.

“When we began brewing in 2020, we never anticipated such recognition at this level. We are grateful to our local West Norfolk CAMRA group for their support and encouragement throughout our journey.”

Chairperson of the Norfolk tasking panel, Alan Edwards, said: “Bottled conditioned beers are an ideal way to explore real ale from both a customer and landlord perspective. It can be enjoyed at home or in the pub, if no cask conditioned ale is available.

“It offers the landlord flexibility and the ability to offer a premium product where there may not be enough demand to maintain cask conditioned ale.”

The brewery’s Wootton’s Wheat was runner-up in the premium pale and blonde and golden ale category of the competition, and Downham brewery Birdhouse was runner-up with its Black Panther brew in the session stout and porter category.

Lynn Brewery is an independent, family-owned brewery, making small-batch, hand-bottled craft beer.

The grain used comes from a local malting group and all the beers are inspired by, and named after, the people and places of Lynn.

All bottle labels feature the beautiful Custom House and statue of George Vancouver, a famous sea captain and explorer from the town.