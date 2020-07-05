Home   News   Article

Cheers! West Norfolk pubs reopen for first time after lockdown

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:38, 05 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:10, 05 July 2020

People in West Norfolk have been enjoying their first Saturday night out in months following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Pubs, restaurants and other leisure venues re-opened yesterday, having been closed since late March during the pandemic.

Under the new rules, venues are only permitted to provide table service and observe social distancing measures.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE