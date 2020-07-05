Cheers! West Norfolk pubs reopen for first time after lockdown
Published: 09:38, 05 July 2020
| Updated: 15:10, 05 July 2020
People in West Norfolk have been enjoying their first Saturday night out in months following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Pubs, restaurants and other leisure venues re-opened yesterday, having been closed since late March during the pandemic.
Under the new rules, venues are only permitted to provide table service and observe social distancing measures.
