A 21-year-old chef had very little to say about his drunken behaviour when he appeared in court.

Spencer Dawes, of Hall Farm Road in Gayton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on January 18 at 11.07pm, police were called to the Tuesday Market Place to find the defendant drunk and refusing to leave The Globe pub on their arrival.

Spencer Dawes was shouting and swearing at door staff at a pub

Door staff at the pub reported Dawes for refusing to leave while shouting and swearing.

Dawes was non-represented in court, and when asked by the legal advisor if there was anything he wanted to say about his case, he replied: “Don’t know”.

He was handed a six-month conditional discharge, and will pay a £26 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.