Cheque mates with the West Norfolk Mayor

Lynn’s mayor presented cheques to the Purfleet Trust, Night Shelter and Festival Too using funds raised from the Chamber of Commerce president’s charity dinner.

Those receiving the cheques at the Bank House were Lucy McKitterick, co-ordinator of the Night Shelter with a cheque for £1,250, Mark Stanford of Festival Too, with a cheque for £940 and Kathy Adams, operations manager of Purfleet Trust, with a cheque for £1,250.

Lucy McKitterick of King's Lynn Night Shelter, Michael Baldwin, president of the West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, mayor Nick Daubney, Mark Stanford of Festival Too and Kathy Adams, operations manager of The Purfleet Trust

After receiving the cheque from mayor Nick Daubney, Ms McKitterick said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the people of King’s Lynn. People would have nowhere to stay without their help.

“Being a mayor’s charity has been a big help because it has raised our profile. People want to support the homeless but they are not sure how, so telling people about what we do is really useful.”

Kathy Adams of the Purfleet Trust said cooperation with the Night Shelter has been crucial. She said: “A lot of clients come to us during the day before going to the Night Shelter at night. There is a weekly meeting with one of our staff members to see if there are any issues.”