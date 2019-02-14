Cheque mates with the West Norfolk Mayor
Lynn’s mayor presented cheques to the Purfleet Trust, Night Shelter and Festival Too using funds raised from the Chamber of Commerce president’s charity dinner.
Those receiving the cheques at the Bank House were Lucy McKitterick, co-ordinator of the Night Shelter with a cheque for £1,250, Mark Stanford of Festival Too, with a cheque for £940 and Kathy Adams, operations manager of Purfleet Trust, with a cheque for £1,250.
After receiving the cheque from mayor Nick Daubney, Ms McKitterick said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the people of King’s Lynn. People would have nowhere to stay without their help.
“Being a mayor’s charity has been a big help because it has raised our profile. People want to support the homeless but they are not sure how, so telling people about what we do is really useful.”
Kathy Adams of the Purfleet Trust said cooperation with the Night Shelter has been crucial. She said: “A lot of clients come to us during the day before going to the Night Shelter at night. There is a weekly meeting with one of our staff members to see if there are any issues.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.