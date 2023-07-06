Close friends of a popular Lynn man have presented a cheque in his memory to Lynn and West Norfolk Parkinson’s support group.

Just over £1,407 was raised in memory of John Goat, who died in March aged 74 after being diagnosed with the condition.

John was a well known popular local footballer and businessman. He ran the former Yanks jeans shop in New Conduit Street and was a big fan of the Mod era.

Family and friends watch on as Jeanette Stapleton of the Parkinson’s group receives a cheque from Patsy Ashwood

His friend, Kenny Bloom, of West Winch, said when John retired, he lived in Spain for 10 years but moved back to Lynn following his diagnosis.

When he moved back John formed a group called the In Crowd to reconnect with his friends and associates.

The In Crowd met at the Deer’s Leap, now the Orb and Sceptre, in South Wootton where the cheque presentation took place on Tuesday.

The money was raised from in memoriam and online donations, a collection at Sainbury’s by Jim Taylor and a soul music disco headed by Kenny.

Kenny, who has known John since they were young, is a DJ and he said John was also a big soul music fan.

Kenny said the hope is to make the soul disco an annual event.

John’s friends gathered at the Orb and Sceptre a day before what would have been his 75th birthday where his partner Patsy Ashwood presented the cheque to Jeanette Stapleton and Martin Goodrick from the local Parkinson’s support group.