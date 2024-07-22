A child who was seriously injured in a crash with a car while cycling last week remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision on Shiregreen at the junction with Winston Churchill Drive on the Fairstead estate at 5.13pm on Friday.

Officers said a grey Skoda Superb collided with a blue pedal cycle.

Shiregreen at the junction with Winston Churchill Drive on the Fairstead estate in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed while emergency services, including paramedics, attended the scene. It was reopened at 9.30pm.

The cyclist - a child - was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

They have since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and are in a stable condition.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the Norfolk Police website, by emailing james.harris@norfolk.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference NC-19072024-396:

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.