A child sex offender breached his suspended sentence by looking at porn on a library computer.

Christopher Groom, of Burnham Norton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, less than a year after receiving his 18-month suspended sentence for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 13.

At the time, he was also handed a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which prohibited him from using chat rooms, social media or dating sites.

Christopher Groom appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

However, in the dock on Thursday, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching the order after he used computers at Lynn’s library to look at sexual photos of females on June 17.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye said that staff became concerned about the content and reported it to the police.

It was also found that he had been accessing Facebook Messenger - which he was also banned from doing under his SHPO unless he notified officers.

He was arrested at his home on July 30, and a search of his home revealed he had seven USB storage devices that he had not told police about - this also breached his order.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail, and he is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, September 15.