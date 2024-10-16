Hospital staff are encouraging youngsters to interact and play as a major role in their care and development during their stay.

In recognition of National Play in Healthcare Week running until Sunday, the paediatric rehabilitation team which looks after young patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is emphasising the vital role of play in children’s care and how it helps mitigate the impact of long stays on their development.

For parents of children in hospital, engaging in fun activities can be a daunting task.

Clemmie Halligey is a paediatric physiotherapist at the hospital

The fear of causing harm or disrupting the clinical environment often leads to hesitation, staff say.

However, the team at the QEH is working to change this, encouraging parents to interact and play with their children just as they would at home.

Clemmie Halligey, a paediatric physiotherapist at the QEH, said: “Parents can often be hesitant to engage in play with their children whilst they are unwell and connected to medical equipment.

“Their concerns about disturbing tubes and lines or moving an unwell child can hinder the natural movement and development that play provides as well as affect the bonding between parent and child.

“Play is more than just fun – it is essential in child development, helping them learn and develop physical skills, as well as promote social and emotional wellbeing.

“Play is an essential part of recovery from illness and can strengthen family bonds during the challenging times.”

Pippa Street, a chief nurse at the QEH, added: “The Department of Health recognises play as crucial for children navigating the complexities of illness and hospital life.

“It serves as an invaluable communication tool for meeting children’s specialised developmental needs.”

The QEH has a robust play service, staffed by trained specialists and assistants who bring a wealth of expertise.

Their strategies include normalising play, providing emotional outlets, encouraging different positions and movements, and facilitating therapeutic interactions that help children process their experiences.

By prioritising play, the QEH aims to create a supportive and nurturing atmosphere, allowing children to thrive even in the most trying circumstances, as well as support normal development that would otherwise be hindered by extended hospital stays.