Gaywood Library invited youngsters to an arts and crafts session on Sunday, as part of a celebration of Fun Palaces.

Children aged four and upwards were encouraged to explore their creativity and imaginations in order to create unique artworks.

Debbie Perriss with Keira Appleton, 10, at Gaywood Library's arts and crafts morning. MLNF -18AF10167

The two-and-a-half hour session was taken by Debbie Perriss, of Gratitude 43.