Children get creative at special festive workshop in King's Lynn

Children got creative at a special festive workshop in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter on Saturday.

Families were invited to visit the vacant unit opposite Peacocks on Broad Street – also the temporary home of the shopping centre’s grotto with Mother and Father Christmas – to make Christmas jumper bunting.

Christmas bunting workshopo in the Vancouver Quarter. Photo: IAN BURT (6034281)

“There were some truly wonderful creations and it was another popular Saturday Club,” said David Blackmore, marketing and events assistant at the Vancouver Quarter.

“Our Saturday Clubs this year have been really popular and everything is free so it’s a brilliant way for families to have some fun in the town centre.

“The whole team looks forward to them because they nearly always result in something really creative for the children to take away.”