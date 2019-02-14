Children get ready for Valentine’s in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter

Families flocked to Lynn at the weekend to make something special for a loved one.

Young visitors to the Vancouver Quarter’s special Valentine’s Day workshop were able to create a gift for someone they love in their life during the first Saturday Club of 2019.

Valentine's workshop in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

“Whether it was for their mum, a friend or even their favourite teacher, I’m sure the gifts made during our free drop-in workshop brought a smile to the recipients a few days later,” said David Blackmore, marketing and events assistant at the shopping centre.

“As with previous years, this workshop proved to be really popular and our events team is now making the final preparations for our March Saturday club that will see children - both young and old - show their love for their mum and make something special for them ahead of Mother’s Day.”