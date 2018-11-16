Children in Need fundraising in King's Lynn

Fundraising for Children in Need has been taking place at King's Lynn today.

Members of the Lynn and Hunstanton Round Table groups were collecting public donations on the High Street.

Pudsey the Bear was posing for photos with members of the public as funds were raised in collection boxes.

From left to right, Rob Colwell, Pudsey the Bear, Luke Turrell and Karl Lanham

They are fundraising on the High Street from 10am to 4pm before moving on to Tesco from 5pm to 7pm.

Robert Colwell, Chair of King's Lynn Vancouver Round Table 1114, said: "We have had a lot of people coming up and supporting us. Normally Pudsey is booked for Norwich, but we have been banging the drum for it to come to King's Lynn.

"This is the first time Pudsey has been to Lynn with the Round Table."

Elsewhere, staff members from Kenneth Bush Solicitors raised £225.15 for Children in Need.

They were selling cakes at their bake stall on New Conduit Street from 8.30am until 1.30pm earlier today.

From left to right, Kate Smith, Ryan Ahmad and Kirstie Leeming at the Kenneth Bush Solicitors bake stall

"We have done this for the last four years and we always enjoy making the cakes. We have some good bakers in our office so we have been taking advantage of that to raise money for a great charity," said Kate Smith.