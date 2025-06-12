An Australian woman had an emotional meeting with other children of Far East Prisoners of War after visiting an exhibition in Lynn.

Rhonda O’Donnell, from Melbourne, Australia, travelled back to Norfolk, the home county of her late grandad, Horace Fredrick Mann, formerly of the fourth Battalion Royal Norfolk Regiment, who died while subjected to forced labour on the Thai/Burma ‘Death Railway’ in 1943.

He died of diphtheria, brought on by the lack of medical help and food provided by the Imperial Japanese Army, as well as their disregard for the general well-being of the Allied Prisoners of War forced to build a railway through torturous terrain.

Children of Far East Prisoners of War – Duke, Cassie, Jim, Janet, Rhonda, Heather, and Jennifer have cemented a bond of friendship

Rhonda, while visiting relations near Fakenham, had heard about the recent exhibition at Lynn’s town hall, ‘Surviving the Railway’, and expressed an interest in the possibility of meeting up with any local family members of Far East Prisoners of War.

Duke Sell – whose dad, colour sergeant Johnnie Sell, was a former fourth Battalion member – heard of Rhonda’s request through the Children of Far East Prisoners of War and set about organising a welcome committee for her.

So when Rhonda arrived at the exhibition last Friday, along with Duke and his daughter Cassie, the following were there to greet her: Jim Race and wife Janet (Jim’s dad captain Jack Race was of the sixth Battalion Royal Norfolks), and Colin Grimes and his sister Heather Marsh (their dad Bert Grimes was in the fifth Battalion Royal Norfolks).

Rhonda O’Donnell met up with other children of Far East Prisoners of War – Colin, Heather, Rhonda, Janet, Jim, Cassie, Duke and Jennifer

Jennifer Wightwick, whose grandfather was Captain John Wightwick, seconded from Suffolk Regiment to second Battalion Cambridgeshire Regiment, was also in attendance.

After a deep discussion as they viewed the exhibits, they finished off with a further two hours' chat while enjoying a light lunch.

Rhonda left, thanking all for their warm welcome. It is hoped they will all remain in contact as the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ) on August 15 approaches.

Jim has a play about his dad’s time in Malaya and on the death railway to commemorate VJ Day at Heacham Public Hall on August 16, at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are available from Jim on 07950032292.

Then on Sunday, August 17, Jim has an exhibition at the same venue, ‘The Norfolk’s At War 1939-45’, using local men’s stories and memorabilia, charting all the Royal Norfolk Battalions that saw action in the Second World War.

Doors open at 10am until 4pm, and there will be refreshments, including homemade cakes, available. Entry is £2.50.

Both events are raising funds to be equally split between the Children of Far East Prisoners of War and the Royal Norfolk Regimental Museum.