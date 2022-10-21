An academy in Lynn has received a visit from the Children’s Commissioner for England.

On Friday, October 14, Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy (KES) to meet with its students, staff and principal Sarah Hartshorn.

Taking the opportunity to explore the brand-new renovations to the KES Academy’s Grade II listed building following a £3.3m investment from Inspiration Trust since its amalgamation in September the day began with a tour.

Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy to meet with its students, staff and principal, Sarah Hartshorn (Photo supplied) (60030981)

The newly renovated spaces include the main hall which has had extensive work to its parquet flooring, restoring it to its former glory and the refurbished science laboratories which were no longer fit for purpose having not seen redecoration in 100

years.

The tour took in the brand-new drama and music studios which have been completely transformed with impressive facilities including full soundproofing, music decks and a performance space too.

The new library boasts high ceilings, comfortable seating areas for reading and peaceful spaces for quiet study and is situated in the heart of the school.

Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy to meet with its students, staff and principal, Sarah Hartshorn (Photo supplied) (60030987)

The library has been named the Lennensian Library after the former students and teachers that continue to support the school as part of The Old Lennensians Association, and of whom kindly gifted £5000 for new books.

Dame de Souza said: "I’m astonished at the transformation of the learning spaces at King Edward VII Academy.

"The work has been completed to the highest standard, and the students and staff talk about their school with such pride.

Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy to meet with its students, staff and principal, Sarah Hartshorn (Photo supplied) (60030972)

"It has been a pleasure to visit and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for KES Academy."

A group of fifteen students spoke to Dame Rachel de Souza about their studies as well as the findings of her office’s independent family review.

The students have completed her office’s Big Summer Survey, which is a unique opportunity for all students in England aged 7-17 to share how they spent their summer holiday, who they spent it with and who they would go to for support.

Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy to meet with its students, staff and principal, Sarah Hartshorn (Photo supplied) (60030984)

Head student, Alice Biran, Year 13 said: "The new refurbishments make me very proud and we all do deserve it. I think it will help the school moving forward.”

Oliver Gayton, Year 8 said: "It was great to speak to Dame Rachel de Souza. We’re proud of our school, particularly now that the refurbishment is finished, so I’m happy to talk about how much we love it."

Principal,Sarah Hartshorn said: "We are so delighted to welcome the children’s commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, to our school.

Dame Rachel de Souza, visited King Edward VII Academy to meet with its students, staff and principal, Sarah Hartshorn (Photo supplied) (60030975)

"It has been a pleasure giving her a tour of our newly renovated buildings.

I know how important it is to her that all students get the best opportunities at school.

"I was proud to show her our new facilities that will further enhance the curriculum.

The refurbished science laboratories were no longer fit for purpose having not seen redecoration in 100 years (60030990)

"The highlight of the day was listening to our students talking to her about their families and what family means to them.

"They were honoured to know that their voices were truly heard and would be

used to inform future government policy."