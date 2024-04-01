An annual Easter appeal has seen thousands of chocolate eggs donated to poorly children staying in hospital.

Your Local Paper and Radio West Norfolk, in partnership with Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors, organised their fifth Easter egg appeal for less fortunate children in West Norfolk.

Thousands of these eggs went to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and were given to young people staying in hospital in hopes of bringing them some cheer during a difficult time.

Simon Rowe and staff from Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors donate Easter eggs to The QEH

Simon Rowe, Radio West Norfolk director and colleagues from Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors in Lynn, visited the Trust on Tuesday, March 26 to drop off their share of the chocolate goodies.

Simon said: “Easter is the perfect opportunity to bring a little bit of joy to the children at King’s Lynn’s QEH and, as ever, we’re so grateful to everyone who has kindly donated to this worthy appeal.”

Greta Savickas, aged five from Wisbech, was having a routine appointment at the hospital when the chocolate eggs were donated. She was given an egg to take home ready to enjoy on Easter Sunday.

Greta Savickas, a patient at The QEH, was given an Easter egg to take home

Her father, Lukaseviciute Savickas, said: “This is such a lovely thing to do and will mean so much to Greta and other children in hospital.”

Pippa Street, chief nurse at The QEH, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to donate by buying an extra egg this Easter, and of course a huge thank you to the amazing organisers at Radio West Norfolk, Your Local Paper and Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors.

“Easter can often make a hospital stay all the more difficult for our patients and these Easter eggs will really mean a lot to them.”