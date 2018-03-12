Children step out for West Norfolk school dance festival

Hundreds of youngsters have taken to the stage at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn to perform at an annual dance festival.

A total of 19 groups of performers entertained a sell-out crowd for the West Norfolk School Sport Partnership (SSP) Dance Festival on Wednesday.

School dance festival at The Corn Exchange Kings Lynn

The event, which is being hailed as SSP’s biggest and most successful to date, saw more than 400 students perform to more than 200 friends and family members at the venue.

Tracy Bower, school sport co-ordinator, said: “Dance Festivals have been on the annual programme of events for a number of years starting out as a very low key festival involving five schools at Lynnsport.

“Over the years its value and popularity has grown and grown culminating in this year’s festival.”

She said the aim of the festival is to offer all who take part the opportunity to showcase the dance performances they have been working on at school.

“It is also an opportunity to experience performing at a prestigious venue in front of a capacity audience,” Mrs Bower added.

“Credit must go to the staff within the schools who have spent time rehearsing their performances and to the students who all performed so well on the day without being overawed by the size of the event.”

The schools which took part in the dance festival were St Martin at Shouldham, Terrington St Clement, Clenchwarton, Holly Meadows, Nelson Academy, Hunstanton Primary, Highgate Infant, St Germans Primary, Kings Oak Academy, South Wootton Infant, St Martha’s Primary, Denver Primary and South Wootton Junior.

Mrs Bower said: “Thanks go to Alive Corn Exchange for their support throughout the process of co-ordinating the festival, thanks also go to the dance leaders from KES Academy who performed the opening and closing dances and helped to organise the younger groups of performers throughout.”

