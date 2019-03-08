Children take part in light projection project within King's Lynn
Home educated children between the ages of 7 and 17 have been involved in a projection project for heritage buildings in Lynn
The children have been collaborating with The Lynn Museum and True’s Yard Museum to come up with content for the projections, which can be seen on the Custom House, Greyfriars Tower and St Nicholas’ Chapel.
Self-funded by Pete Cleary and his company Pi and Mash, the two week project was launched on Thursday, February 28 at the Custom House with borough councillor Elizabeth Nockolds in attendance.
The ‘Voyager 2’ project follows on from a similar project completed by Mr Cleary, film producer Gavin Toomey and local historian Beatrice Bray in the autumn of 2017.
A total of 10 home educated children took part in the project with five different topics for them to explore for the projections.
These were Seahenge, Frederick Savage, True’s Yard, The Red Mount and local signs.
Lynn Museum assisted the children in researching Seahenge and Savage, while True’s Yard Museum helped research True’s Yard.
Mr Cleary supported the children in creating the projections, teaching them video editing and effects techniques.
The photography of participant Rosie Green was used for the local signs, while Alden Botting’s photography was used for The Red Mount.
Mr Cleary said: “The main goal was to give local children the opportunity to create quality films and be part of Lynn’s amazing set of projections.
“The seven-year-olds were content makers, while the older children were video makers.”
“There are a few people I’d like to thank, the children, their families, Gavin Toomey, Beatrice Bray, Alan Helsdon, Elizabeth Nockolds, Marion Catlin and the borough council, who have all supported the project.”
Alive Management and the council helped provide a space for the project to be created in.
The projections can be seen at the three locations until Thursday, March 14.
